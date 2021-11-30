PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

One person was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Oamaru yesterday morning.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Thames and Wear Sts at 7.42am. A St John spokeswoman that said three people were injured and one was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Two other patients, one in a moderate condition and the other having minor injuries, were taken to Oamaru Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said it was believed one of the drivers had a medical event.