Slower speed limits for state highways in parts of Otago come into force from next week.

On Monday, the limit on State Highway 8 at the southern end of Ettrick, south of Roxburgh, would reduce from 100km/h to 80km/h.

This 230-metre-long section of highway is where a hill limits visibility, making it hard to judge when it is safe to turn on and off the road, the New Zealand Transport Agency said on Thursday.

Image: NZTA

In North Otago, the speed limit on SH1 will change through Hampden, south of Oamaru, from Friday.

The limit would reduce north of the town centre (between Lancaster St and Shrewsbury St) from from 80kmh to 70kmh; and through the town centre (Shrewsbury St to Nottingham St) from 60kmh to 50kmh.

"This part of SH1 passes through a busy area with shops, cafes, and civic services such as a library and a police station. The reduced speed will make getting around safer for everyone,” a spokesman for NZTA said.

It is estimated the changes would add just seconds to people’s travel time.

Image: NZTA

NZTA said it made decisions about changing speed limits after reviewing things such as travel times, technical assessments and public feedback.

• More information on the changes can be found on NZTA’s website: Ettrick and Hampden.

- Allied Media