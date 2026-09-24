The wet, cold spring in West Otago in recent weeks has brought a lot of challenges — in particular for those farmers in the throes of lambing and calving.

The paddocks have certainly had a soaking compared to other areas that are experiencing dryer climates, causing a severe lack of pasture growth.

Hopefully things will improve, as it does have a flow-on effect for all rural and urban residents throughout the year.

On a positive note, we welcome two businesses back after a brief period of closure.

The Heriot Hotel has opened for business once again.

It is a vital part of the area for folk to gather and have a yarn over a cold drink.

Tapanui Hammer Hardware has also come under new ownership, and has brought some new options to Tapanui.

These and all other businesses are vital to our community — I urge you all to support local as much as possible — you don’t often realise what you have until it is gone.

Sadly the Heriot Presbyterian Church held its last service late in August, after 120 years.

About 60 people gathered to share memories — hard to believe there were once 13 churches in the West Otago district.

The Heriot church was the first in Otago to be built of bricks.

Fundraising continues for the West Otago Community Centre and Tapanui Library building upgrade.

There was a highly successful “race night” held last month, which got things off to a great start to assist this fantastic project that will benefit all our community.

Tapanui turns 150 years old this year, and there will be a commemorative event held along with the Tapanui Market Day, on December 13, to celebrate the formation of the Tapanui Borough in 1876.

One of these is a beard-growing competition, so we look forward to seeing a bit of growth in the next few months!

In closing — a reminder if anyone sees any issues with drains, roading, overhanging trees etc to contact the friendly team at Clutha District Council via the Antenno app on your phone.

Alternatively, call the free service request phone number 0800 801 350, or pop in and see the amazing ladies at the Tapanui Service Centre.