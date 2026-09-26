Snow has fallen in parts of Otago but is so far causing few problems on the regions roads.

Reports are coming in of snow settling on the ground in parts of Central Otago such as Ophir and St Bathans as a fast-moving cold front moves up the country.

Snow has also fallen on some of the hills around Dunedin.

However, MetService has lifted almost all its severe weather advisories for the South, including a heavy snow watch that had been issued for for Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes District, inland Clutha and Southland north of Lumsden.

A road snow warning remains in place for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) until 11am on Sunday, and the Queenstown Lakes District Council says chains must be carried by motorists going over the Crown Range road.

Further north, there is an orange heavy snow warning for the Canterbury high country and plains near the foothills, south of Arthur's Pass, and a heavy snow watch north of Arthur’s Pass.

There are road snow warnings for Arthur’s, Porters and Lewis passes, and a heavy rain watch for the Buller District.

MetService says thunderstorms and hail are possible in Clutha, Dunedin and Banks Peninsula during Sunday but conditions are set to improve, becoming fine from Dunedin northwards in the evening.

— Allied Media