Restrictions to State Highway 6 between Makarora and Hāwea are easing after weather-related damage and the road will open to continuous traffic over the weekend.

A section of the highway which provides a link from the West Coast to Central Otago was closed on August 28 following heavy rain and snow that caused multiple slips, washouts and rockfalls.

The road reopened to escorted convoys three times a day soon after.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said on Friday that remaining restrictions were “shrinking dramatically” as teams have cleared huge volumes of fallen rock and debris, while also dealing with further sites posing risk of more rockfall or slips.

However, there was no set date for the return to normal traffic conditions, as more work was needed to make the area safe.

From 5.30pm on Friday, SH6 would open over the weekend to continuous traffic, with temporary reduced speed limits in place and road users needing to stop on demand where the road was down to a single lane.

Escorted convoys would resume during weekdays from 8am to 5.30pm from Monday. The road would open to continuous traffic at night outside those hours.

The closure area, halved to now just 11km long, is between Wharf Creek to the north and the northernmost Lake Wānaka Lookout to the south.

The risk of further snow and rainfall triggering fresh rockfalls or slips was an ongoing concern, and with potential for snow in the area on Sunday, crews would monitor the situation closely.

NZTA area manager for the lower South Island, Chris Harris, said those involved with the recovery work were very aware of the impacts the restrictions were having on road users and businesses relying on this route.

“While we can’t give a definitive date yet on when we will have all restrictions gone, we are making really good progress and we will be able to share more on that soon.

"This is a huge job, and we have to do it properly.”

This map shows part of SH6 that will be subject to closures and escorted convoys during daytimes from Monday. Image: NZTA

The currently scheduled departure and return times for the convoys on weekdays next week are as follows:

Convoy 1 departs from the northernmost Lake Wānaka Lookout heading north at 10am, then returns from Wharf Creek heading south at 10.20am

Convoy 2 departs from the northernmost Lake Wānaka Lookout heading north at 12pm, then returns south from Wharf Creek at 12.20pm.

Convoy 3 departs from the northernmost Lake Wānaka Lookout heading north at 2pm, then returns south from Wharf Creek at 2.20pm.

- Allied Media