A rockfall has forced the closure of a picturesque riverside walk in the Wānaka area.

The Department of Conservation has temporarily closed the Outlet Track near Albert Town after recent rockfall and the identification of an unstable tree above the track.

"While the recent rockfall has been removed, the tree may cause further rockfall,” DOC said in a statement.

The track would remain closed while the site was fully investigated and considered safe.

"We ask people to respect the closure and avoid this section of track in the meantime.”

- Allied Media