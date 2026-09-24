International artists Seal, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Bastille and Level 42 are confirmed to play in Wānaka in January as part of the Greenstone summer concert tour.

The concert will take place on Saturday January 30 at the Three Parks Outdoor Arena.

Announcing the line-up, Greenstone Entertainment chief executive officer Amanda Calvert said, “We’re overjoyed to welcome to New Zealand, for the very first time, none other than Grammy award winning, ’90s music superstar Seal, who celebrates his 30-plus year milestone in the industry.”

Seal is best known for his ’90s hits Crazy and Kiss From a Rose.

British indie-pop act Bastille, best known for songs Pompeii and Happier, are heading to Wānaka this January. Photo: supplied

Joining him on the lineup will be British acts Bastille, best known for hits Pompeii and Happier, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who has enjoyed a career revival following the use of her 2001 song Murder on the Dancefloor in an iconic scene of the 2023 movie Saltburn.

Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor enjoyed a career revival when her 2001 hit enjoyed a second-coming following its use in the 2023 film Saltburn. Photo: Ray Keogh

The bill is completed by ’80s act Level 42, known for singles Lessons in Love and Something About You.

On constructing the line-up, Ms Calvert said “every year we embark on an extensive search to secure the best international acts for the summer concert tour.

Four decades into their career, 1980s act Level 42 will open the Wānaka concert. Photo: supplied

“With our 2027 line-up we think we’ve achieved the perfect balance of artists and musical genres — it’s going to be an exceptional tour.”

A 24-hour pre-sale will be available to One NZ customers from 10am on Monday.

A 48-hour presale for Greenstone members will open from 11am on Tuesday.

A special locals-only sale will also commence at 11am on Tuesday, with tickets available from iSite visitor centres in Queenstown and Wānaka.

General sale opens at noon next Thursday.

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz