State highways remain closed on the West Coast and between Makarora and Lake Hāwea in Otago following heavy rain.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said on Monday there are slips and flooding on three West Coast roads. They are:

• State Highway 67 between Hector and Mokihinui. Road users are advised to delay their journeys if possible.

• State Highway 65 between O'Sullivans Bridge and Springs Junction.

A detour is available for southbound traffic via SH6 to Inangahua, left onto Brown Creek Rd, left onto SH69 to Reefton, then left onto SH7 to Springs Junction. The reverse applies for northbound traffic.

• State Highway 6 between Murchison and Kawatiri. Road users are advised to delay their journeys if possible.

Meanwhile, SH6 remains closed between Makarora and Lake Hāwea in Central Otago following multiple recent slips.

Escorted convoys are operating daily as follows:

Convoy 1 departs Makarora village heading south at 7.15am; then returns north at 8am from Isthmus Peak Track car park.

Convoy 2 departs Isthmus Peak Track car park heading north at 12pm; then returns south from Makarora village at 12.45pm.

Convoy 3 departs Isthmus Peak Track car park heading north at 5.30pm; then returns south from Makarora Village at 6.15pm.

- Allied Media