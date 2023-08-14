Another wintry blast for alpine roads

More snow is set to affect alpine roads in the South Island, prompting a plea for drivers to plan ahead.

Southland's Milford Road was likely to be blanketed again, with MetService forecasting heavy snow for State Highway 94 from 10pm on Monday until midday on Wednesday. Snow showers were expected, and up to 25cm of snow may accumulate.

Snow was also likely for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and the Lindis Pass (SH8), as well as the Lewis, Arthur's and Haast passes further north.

Drivers were urged to check the latest MetService updates and Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency highway updates before travelling, be ready for snow and ice on routes listed and be prepared for road closures in some areas at short notice.

Snow warning for alpine roads

Milford Road (SH94)

Period: From 10pm on Mon until 12pm on Wednesday

Snow showers to 600 metres, with snow flurries down to 500 metres. Another 15 to 25 cm of snow may accumulate.

Crown Range Road

Period: From 5am until 8am on Tuesday

A period of snow possible in the morning. Up to 2cm may settle on the road near the summit, with light flurries down to 700 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: From 5am until 9pm on Tuesday

A period of morning snow possible. Up to 2cm may settle on the road near the summit, with light flurries down to 700 metres.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Period: From 8pm on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday

Snow showers to 700 metres. 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle on the road at times. Further snow showers are possible on Wednesday, and the warning may be extended.



Haast Pass (SH6)

Period: From 8pm on Monday until 9pm on Tuesday.

Snow showers about the summit at times. Up to 5cm may settle on the road.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: From 8pm on Monday until 12am on Wednesday

Snow showers to 800 metres. 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle on the road at times. More snow is expected on Wednesday, and the warning may be extended.

