Avalanche warnings for alpine areas

Avalanche warnings have been issued for many parts of the Southern Alps. File photo: Cole Yeoman/RNZ

There is a high risk of avalanches in parts of the South Island this weekend.

Dangerous conditions were forecast in Arthur's Pass, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Ōhau, Queenstown, Wānaka and Mount Aspiring National Park, following heavy snowfall on Friday that shut schools, closed roads and cut off power to thousands of homes.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said back-country skiers, snowboarders and climbers should check the Avalanche Advisory before heading out.

"Definitely do [check it] this weekend if you're going into those central South Island areas. It's probably the weekend for a bit of in-skifield enjoyment, rather than back country."

There was a high risk of danger in Aoraki / Mt Cook, and Ohau, where there were "very dangerous conditions", and travel in avalanche terrain was not recommended.

The Avalanche Advisory issued by the Mountain Safety Council shows a number of alpine areas at risk of avalanches. Photo: Mountain Safety Council / Supplied

In Arthur's Pass, Two Thumbs, Nelson Lakes, Queenstown, Aspiring, Wānaka and Fiordland the risk was "considerable", with dangerous conditions and "conservative decision-making essential", the Avalanche Advisory said.

The risk at Craigieburn Range, Mt Hutt, Tongariro and Taranaki was "moderate", with heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain.

The warnings did not apply to people going to a ski field, where any avalanche dangers were professionally managed, Daisley said.