Bluecliffs emergency extended

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott has extended the state of emergency at Bluecliffs.
Emergency Management Southland, along with the Southland District Council and Environment Southland, will regroup this week to work out the next steps in terms of the opening at the bar and removing material at the community landfill.
Late last week, a cut was made into the bar at the Waiau River mouth.
The team was assessing the cut yesterday.