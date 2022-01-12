Meeting in the middle their happy place

Siblings Colin Smythe and Wendy Casey meet halfway for summer at the Kurow Holiday Park. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Sometimes families just have to meet in the middle.

Siblings Colin Smythe and Wendy Casey do just that when they set off from their respective homes for a summer break at the Kurow Holiday Park. Kurow was just over two hours from Mr Smythe’s home in Dunedin, and Mrs Casey’s Ashburton home, and it had become a place close to their hearts.

Since they parked their caravans at Kurow five years ago, their family had hosted two family reunions at the holiday park and loved the experience.

Mr Smythe, and his wife Margaret, were retired and ventured to Kurow many times throughout the year as well, while Mrs Casey, and her husband Stephen, came as often as possible too.

"It’s just a great spot. It’s relaxing, it’s a great camping ground with great hosts," Mr Smythe said.

Together the group walked around Kurow Island every day, and had ventured up Kurow Hill walkway. Mr Casey also spent time fishing. They also loved the Kurow Market Day, but Covid-19 put paid to that this year.

The Kurow Holiday Park is next to the Waitaki River. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mrs Casey said Kurow was the perfect place as it was central to the Waitaki lakes and had everything they needed.

"I love the whole atmosphere here; it’s a friendly wee town," Mrs Casey said.

"Theo and Di [Curtis] are good hosts."

Owners Diane and Theo Curtis were kept "extremely busy" this year with an influx of families and regular visitors enjoying the holiday park.

Mrs Curtis said the Kurow Races on December 30 was a big event, and she loved seeing children enjoying themselves and everyone relaxing on holiday. She noted there were a lot more boats, jet skis and kayaks than ususal visiting the holiday park this year.

Mr and Mrs Smythe left Kurow this week but would return in February.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz