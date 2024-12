Photo: Getty Images

A serious crash has closed State Highway 1 in the Greta Valley tonight.

Police said they were called to the two-vehicle crash just south of the Hurunui River bridge, in North Canterbury, about 7.15pm.

NZTA is confirmed State Highway 1 is near Stonyhurst Rd, about 35km north of Waipara.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

- APL