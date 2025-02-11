Working holiday pair named as Greta Valley crash victims

Police have named the two people who died in a crash in Greta Valley late last year.

They were Lu-Yao Lin, from China, and Siriyakorn Sovitayasakul, from Thailand.

The pair were both aged 28 and in New Zealand on working holidays, police said.

Enquires into the crash, which happened on December 19, remained ongoing.

The crash involved two vehicles on State Highway 1, just south of Hurunui River bridge, in North Canterbury.

It was reported at 7.15pm and was one of three deadly crashes on southern roads that day.

- APL