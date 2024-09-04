Care urged on Southland roads hit by flooding

Flooding on Piano Flat Rd just north of Waikaia township yesterday. Photo: Southland District Council

Drivers are being urged to take care on roads damaged by flooding in Southland.

Crews will be out today assessing the damage after heavy rain overnight on Monday led to road closures.

“Extra care should be taken,” a Southland District Council spokesman said.

Riversdale Waikaia Road has re-opened although there is still some surface flooding.

A small section of seal damage by the Pyramid Waiparu intersection would remain under speed restriction until seal repairs can be undertaken.

Other roads impacted include Pyramid Waiparu Road, Paddy's Alley and Nokomai Road.

Fleming Road to Gorge Road is closed with a detour along Tokanui Gorge Road to Mataura Island Fortrose then along Mataura Island Fortrose to Fleming Road.

Foveaux Road is also closed.