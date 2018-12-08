Asbestos in hospital contained

Maree Leitch

Asbestos found in Dunstan Hospital’s roof has been contained and will be monitored to ensure continued safety, Central Otago Health Service Ltd managers say.

Asbestos was found in three roof areas in the hospital during a routine Southern District Health Board inspection earlier this year, health services chief executive Debi Lawry and former chief executive Karyn Penno said in this year’s annual report.

A complete survey of the hospital was then done by external consultants and the required upgrades were completed, the report said.

Dunstan Hospital administration and facilities manager Maree Leitch said some asbestos had been removed from the hospital’s roof space when it was rebuilt in 2005.

Some of the asbestos discovered this year was removed, and the rest was contained in the roof spaces, as per best practice. Asbestos generally poses no risk when it is not disturbed; it usually only poses a health risk when moved.

The SDHB had held an education session with Central Otago tradespeople, a policy to keep staff and tradespeople safe was in place and there was no risk to the public, Ms Leitch said.

