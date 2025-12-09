Options to protect council staff from aggression discussed

Angry attacks on Central Otago District Council staff could result in higher charges for building inspections at problematic properties.

The council’s audit and risk committee yesterday heard about multiple incidents of aggressive or intimidating behaviour towards council staff, particularly building control team members.

Council health, safety and wellbeing adviser Anita Jansen said from July 1 to September 30 building control officers had experienced passive-aggressive conduct, suspected unauthorised photography, loud yelling and swearing, threatening and rude behaviour.

A customer unhappy at having to pay rates on an empty section behaved aggressively towards Roxburgh Service Centre staff during the same period, Ms Jansen said.

One of the options to keep staff safe was to send building control officers out in pairs, she said.

Others included highlighting properties that were a higher security risk, cameras and more staff training.

Central Otago District Mayor and committee member Tamah Alley said it was important any extra cost, such as sending two staff, went back on the building sector.

"This is a user pays system ... if we have to send two people because you cannot be trusted to behave like an adult when you are requiring a service from us then you will pay for two people and that needs to be clear to the public. It should not be a cost that the average Joe ratepayer has to subsidise because some people are not behaving as they should."

Cr Curtis Pannett said while he did not disagree about sending two people, he would be concerned about the strain on resources if two building control officers were sent from a department already under pressure.

Cr Tracy Paterson asked for an extra column to be added to the report in future to note any aggressive behaviour and see if there was a trend.

Ms Jansen agreed that would be helpful.

Committee chairman Bruce Robertson asked about communication being the most common concern of staff with issues including negative comments on social media impacting staff wellbeing.

Mr Robertson asked if the negative comments were coming from other staff or the community.

Ms Jansen said it was from the community. The council pools were active on social media.

"People were making a lot of comments on there and it had quite a significant impact on staff wellbeing."

During the period, 53 incidents were reported, up from 45 in the previous period. There were 46 minor incidents and seven moderate ones.

Lost-time injuries had remained stable. The last incident was reported in May when a Cromwell pool lifeguard tripped over a clothing rack rail and broke their leg in two places, resulting in surgery.

Two children were rescued from pools — one in Cromwell and the other in Alexandra which raised concerns about underage children being left unsupervised at council pools, Ms Jansen said.