Bannockburn locals in focus

Bannockburn couple Tim and Jan Hawkins are pleased with the response to their documentary exhibition, Bannockburn — A Place to Stand. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Connection is at the heart of a new documentary exhibition by a Bannockburn couple who wanted to capture and share local stories together.

Bannockburn — A Place to Stand is on display at Central Stories Museum and Gallery in Alexandra and showcases the combined skills of husband and wife Tim and Jan Hawkins.

The exhibit captures the stories of 40 people from around Bannockburn, written by Mrs Hawkins and photographed by Mr Hawkins.

Mr Hawkins said he saw potential in the idea when he had previously shot portraits of local people.

"I’ve always believed that behind every door there’s a story," Mr Hawkins said.

He thought it would be a good chance to work with Mrs Hawkins.

"Between us, we could write local stories — it’s as simple as that."

They had not worked together to create art before, but worked well together, Mr Hawkins said.

The nature of the exhibit meant viewers could find points of connection with the subject — an aspect which was vital for people to enjoy the art, Mr Hawkins said.

"I’ve always felt about any form of art it’s simply: if it forms a connection with people, then they will enjoy it.

Last October, the couple distributed letters explaining the project and asking for expressions of interest.

They thought they would struggle to find 40 people who wanted to be involved.

"We immediately got oversubscribed — we were astounded really," Mrs Hawkins said.

"Usually you found something ... quirky or special, or interesting about people ... or bit of humour came through, a bit of sadness," Mrs Hawkins said.

Their exhibition opened on March 1, and the response had been really pleasing, he said.

People had been finding out more about friends and neighbours through it, Mrs Hawkins said.

"[The subjects] were really pleased but also interested in other people’s stories."

"The feedback we had from the opening was what a great community gathering it was."

There had been demand for the project to be replicated in other communities around Central Otago, which was a surprise to the Hawkins.

"If any community goes ‘that’s a cool idea’, I’m happy for them to run with it," Mr Hawkins said.

"[We] would encourage any community to do the same. "

The exhibition is on display at Central Stories for the rest of March.