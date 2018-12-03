Bird's nest believed cause of 4WD fire: driver

Emergency services are at the scene after 4WD caught fire near Poolburn this afternoon.

The incident occurred at Blacks Hill on Ida Valley-Omakau Rd.

The Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade responded to a call about 2.30pm and police were also assisting at the scene.

A fire spokesman said there were no reported injuries and the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews were dampening the vehicle to make sure the fire was out.

The driver of the vehicle said a bird's nest was believed to be the cause.