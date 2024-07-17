Black ice expected on Central Otago roads

Widespread ice is expected throughout inland Otago this morning, prompting warnings to stay off the roads.

A spokeswoman for Fulton Hogan said extreme caution was advised in Central Otago due to large areas of black ice on the roads.

Crews have been out gritting roads over the past 24 hours but yesterday's rain has created particularly tricky conditions.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said people should expect icy conditions throughout the region following yesterday's rain and overnight temperatures.

"Due to the rain yesterday, ice can form anywhere and not just in the usual areas we would expect such as bridges and shaded sections of road.

"The rain will also have affected any CMA application put out over the last few days."

Queenstown and Alexandra were both sitting at -2degC at about 7am.

All highways remain open but will be affected by ice and or grit.

However, if you do not need to travel, authorities are advising people to stay off the roads.