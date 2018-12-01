BMX club receives more funding to lower height of new ramp

The Alexandra BMX club has received a further grant of $14,000 from the Vincent Community Board (VCB) for alterations needed on its new starting ramp at the Alexandra BMX circuit.

The club had already received a $50,000 VCB grant for construction of the ramp, but the ramp needed to be reduced in size because of complaints from neighbours in the Molyneux Estate.

An emergency meeting of the VCB was held on November 6 and it was decided the ramp would be reduced to 4.5m in height.

Work on reducing the ramp’s height has already begun and the remainder of the track development project will be completed in February.

• Board members also approved several smaller grants, including $5140.21 to the Central Otago Trotting Club for technical support and bottled water for the club’s annual January 2 race meeting in Omakau.

