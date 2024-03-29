Body repatriated thanks to help from community

A fundraising dinner was held at Carrick Winery to help repatriate the body of Rob Raisele to family in Fiji. From left are John Nicholson, Karen Hattaway, Alison Cleland and Armando Varlotta, all of Cromwell. PHOTO JULIE ASHER

The body of a Fijian man has been returned to his family, thanks to the generosity of the Cromwell community.

Rob Raisele died unexpectedly in Cromwell on February 28.

His body was transported home to his wife and children in Gau, Fiji, last week.

Rua Consultancy director Karen Hattaway said $10,340 raised at a dinner at Carrick Winery on March 9 and $7160 from a silent auction, which started at the dinner, had met the cost of taking Mr Raisele’s body to Gau.

The fundraising dinner was Ms Hattaway’s idea.

There were only six days from when she suggested the fundraiser to the time guests sat down to the dinner prepared by former Cromwell chef Armando Varlotta and his business partners.

The fundraising goal was achieved thanks to generous people and businesses from all around the region, Ms Hattaway said.

"This is a community that cares about our people and it is a true testament to reaching out and helping to every part of our community when needed.

"Carrick Winery [along with] Armando, Chris and Wendy from La Bottega General Food Store are absolute rock stars in my eyes.

"Individuals, churches, families and businesses from Queenstown and Cromwell have given, supported and helped make this happen.

"I am so humbled by this generosity," she said.

Mr Raisele, who had been in Cromwell on a working visa since 2022 to provide for his wife and two children at home in Fiji, also has a brother living in Cromwell.