Boil water notice lifted after dead possum found in reservoir

A boil water notice issued for Roxburgh and Lake Roxburgh Village yesterday has been lifted.

The notice was put in place following the discovery of a dead possum in the Roxburgh reservoir.

It was unknown how long the possum had been in the reservoir, the Central Otago District Council said yesterday.

In an update this morning, the council said that overnight, three times the volume of the water network was flushed through the system, drawing clean water from the unimpacted temporary reservoir.

"Testing completed this morning confirms that water quality parameters are fully compliant and the water supply is safe to drink."

The lifting of the notice was effective immediately.

The council said the reservoir where the possum was found would remain isolated until full disinfection had been completed and any identified entry points addressed.

"As a precaution, residents are advised to flush their internal taps by running cold water for a few minutes to ensure fresh water is drawn through household plumbing."

Water tankers stationed in the town will be removed later today, along with public signage advising of the boil water notice.

“We thank the Roxburgh and Lake Roxburgh Village communities for their patience and cooperation while this notice was in place,” said Julie Muir, CODC Group Manager – Three Waters.

“Public health is a top priority, and we appreciate the community’s understanding while we work to ensure the water supply is safe.”

- Allied Media