Boil water notice for Naseby, Patearoa

A boil water notice has been issued for Patearoa and Naseby as the weekend's wild weather continues to wreak havoc in Central Otago.

The announcement comes after some Patearoa properties had their water cut off earlier on Saturday as a precautionary measure to prevent the possible draining of water reservoirs if the township's water supply line was compromised.

The approach to the bridge, which carries the supply line, had been been damaged by the weather, the council said.

There would be no way of knowing if the line was compromised if the bridge approach was lost, it said.

Some properties in the western part of town were asked to bottle water for use prior to the line being turned off.

The council was working to secure a drinking water tanker for use, the statement said.

BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR NASEBY

A boil water notice has been issued for Naseby this afternoon.

The Central Otago District Council asked residents and visitors to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning teeth until further notice.

Bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least a minute, then allow it to cool naturally.

The council would advise when water conditions improve and the boil water notice lifted.