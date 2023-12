Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A native bee, Leioproctus fulvescens, collects pollen from kānuka flowers at Queensberry, in Central Otago, this summer. The solitary Leioproctus fulvescens is only found in the South Island, but is one of 28 species of native bees in New Zealand. Native bees do not have hives or produce honey; they live in nests in the ground, under bare, undisturbed soils.