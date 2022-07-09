Call for more passing lanes on Crown Range road

The only 400m passing lane along the 68km Crown Range road has locals asking if it is time to consider introducing another passing lane. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

As tourists return to New Zealand roads, local concerns around road safety resurface.

The Crown Range road, which measures 68km, has one 400m passing lane between Cardrona and the Crown Range summit, with varying pulling-over options.

Wanaka resident Mike O’Connor said he was concerned about the state of the road, having spent three years as a frequent user of it.

"The road is a conveyor belt of traffic from 6am-8.30am and 4pm-7pm," he said.

This week the Otago Daily Times observed motorists driving to the speed limit but then tailgating about 1km from the Cardrona township, eventually overtaking three cars on a corner.

Another driver abruptly pulled over in front of a side barrier.

Mr O’Connor suggested a solution could be installing another passing lane near the Eastbourne stream, where a concrete shoulder already exists.

Wanaka Community Board chairman Barry Bruce said he understood why there was only one passing lane.

"Due to the short distance between Cardrona and Crown Terrace, the difficult terrain and minimal time-saving, it is not justifiable to expend funding for additional passing lanes," he said.

Commercial passenger service drivers had been travelling the Crown Range regularly over 20 years without any suggestion more passing lanes were needed, Mr Bruce said.

He concluded taking a few more minutes along one of the highest roads in New Zealand was reasonable, and it should not be travelled in a hurry.

The maintenance of the road cost ratepayers $227,009 in 2020.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep.

A QLDC spokesperson said there were no plans to create additional passing lanes on the road.

aspen.bruce@odt.co.nz