Car rolls near Kyeburn

Police were called to the scene after a car rolled on a rural highway near Kyeburn in Central Otago.

A police spokeswoman said the car rolled on State Highway 85 between Hore Rd and State Highway 87 about 2.10pm.

Only one car was involved and the driver was out when emergency services arrived.

The driver was not injured and officers gave the person a ride away from the scene, the spokeswoman said.