Cars torched in Alexandra arsons

Photo: ODT Files

Two cars were deliberately torched in Alexandra's industrial area and another vehicle stolen from the same location, police said.

A man was arrested and will appear before the courts charged with arson and stealing a motor vehicle.

Emergency services called to the Boundary Road Industrial area at 4am yesterday found two vehicles on fire.

Shortly after a further vehicle was reported stolen from the same area, police said.

It was later found abandoned in a rural area on the outskirts of Alexandra.

Fire investigators determined the car fires were arson.

Following an investigation, a 33-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon.

He is due to appear in the Queenstown court today on charges of arson and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Waugh said police were pleased to find the alleged offender quickly.

“Vehicle theft and damage are frustrating crimes for victims, especially in areas like this where most people rely heavily on their vehicles to carry out their day-to-day life.

“We’re pleased to have put a stop to this man’s offending and placed him before the courts where he can be held to account for his actions.”