Friday, 28 February 2025

Serious crash on Lindis Pass

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Traffic stalled on the Lindis Pass this morning. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi
    Three people have been injured in a serious crash on the Lindis Pass.

    Police say the collision involving two vehicles was reported about 8.25am today in Omarama-Lindis Pass Road (State Highway 8), near Birchwood Rd. 

    One person has been seriously injured and two other people have minor injuries. 

    The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised SH8 was closed between Omarama and Tarras for a time.

    The highway reopened about 11am.

     

     