Serious crash on Lindis Pass

Three people have been injured in a serious crash on the Lindis Pass.
Police say the collision involving two vehicles was reported about 8.25am today in Omarama-Lindis Pass Road (State Highway 8), near Birchwood Rd.
One person has been seriously injured and two other people have minor injuries.
The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised SH8 was closed between Omarama and Tarras for a time.
The highway reopened about 11am.