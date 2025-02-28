Serious crash on Lindis Pass

Traffic stalled on the Lindis Pass this morning. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

Three people have been injured in a serious crash on the Lindis Pass.

Police say the collision involving two vehicles was reported about 8.25am today in Omarama-Lindis Pass Road (State Highway 8), near Birchwood Rd.

One person has been seriously injured and two other people have minor injuries.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised SH8 was closed between Omarama and Tarras for a time.

The highway reopened about 11am.