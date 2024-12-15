Central Otago halls may be cashed in

The old Clyde jail sits behind the Clyde Historical Museum, on Blyth St. It is one of several buildings in the town the Central Otago District Council is considering selling. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Community halls in some parts of Central Otago are in the firing line as budgets are prepared for the Central Otago District Council’s long-term plan.

Vincent Community Board member Martin McPherson said it was like selling the family silver and only a short-term solution.

"With a $40million building at one end of the valley and divesting halls at the other end ... the council will tear us asunder."

At both Vincent and Teviot community board meetings last week, council asset management property team leader Janice Remnant and planning and infrastructure acting group manager Lee Webster presented reports on buildings they recommended the council dispose of to save money.

The reports say an assessment of each building has been done that takes into account ongoing maintenance, current and potential future use in the community and earthquake strengthening.

In the Vincent ward, the report recommended keeping the Alexandra Community Centre [Memorial Hall], Molyneux Stadium and the Central Stories building.

On the chopping block were the Ophir, Poolburn, Becks and Clyde halls, Vallance Cottage and the former Riding for the Disabled building.

Also on the to-go list in Clyde were the police lock-up, railway station building, Briar and Herb Museum site and the Blyth St Museum.

Vallance Cottage is one of the buildings in the Vincent Ward being considered for divestment by the Central Otago District Council. It would likely be vested into a trust.

In Teviot, the Roxburgh Service Centre and hall and the Roxburgh Entertainment Centre made the cut.

Recommended for sale were the Roxburgh Squash Courts, the Millers Flat Hall and the Millers Flat Bowling Club.

Teviot board member Mark Jessop asked if the report had been sent to the Millers Flat Hall committee, and Mr Webster said it could be.

The report says the one disadvantage of the plan was that the community may feel aggrieved.

However, people would have the chance to make submissions during the draft long-term plan consultation process.

In Teviot, the Millers Flat Bowls Club had reverted to council ownership last year as the club had folded. The Roxburgh Squash Courts had reverted to the council this year.

However, the Millers Flat Hall had an active committee and was the community hub for the Civil Defence resilience group.

High operational and capital expenditure costs were the reason for divesting it, the report said.

At the Vincent Community Board meeting member Martin McPherson said he was disappointed fairly tough recommendations had been put to the board without time to digest them and consult with the community.

Mr Webster said he appreciated that but the information was needed for the long-term plan discussion document.

The community celebrating the Becks Hall 50th jubilee in 2007. At the time, the hall had been used for many purposes, from dances and functions to hosting sports teams. The Central Otago District Council is considering selling it.

Council chief executive Peter Kelly said it was not a new topic of conversation.

The council would go to the various committees and see if they wanted to buy the building.

In the past they had sold the building for $1. The committee paid the insurance and maintenance.

"The down side is they come back to us for grants for those costs. Are we any better off?"

Central Otago Mayor Tamah Alley reminded members that the buildings being considered for divestment were not necessarily going to be disposed of.

Vincent Board deputy chairman Roger Browne said there would be huge pushback from the community about the Clyde Hall, as it was used almost every day as it had a wooden floor which was very popular with dance groups.

Mrs Alley said the proposals could bring positive results.

"There might be some really wonderful ideas out there in the community about managing these. It might help encourage people to submit on our LTP."

A report in the Cromwell board agenda recommended retaining the only two buildings in the report — the Tarras Hall and the Cromwell Museum building.

Cromwell’s new hall, which includes an auditorium, cinema, museum, cafe and meeting spaces, was under construction with a $45.8m budget.

Maniototo Community Board had not yet had a meeting this month.