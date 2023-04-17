Central Otago welcomes new citizens

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

New Zealand’s population grew by 17 on Friday morning when Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan swore in new citizens at a ceremony in Alexandra.

Everyone swearing the oath had a compelling reason for choosing to become a New Zealander. Some were following family members or their spouse; one had been asked to represent New Zealand in her sport; another said it was good for his job.

They all received a kowhai tree grown from the seed of a 400-year-old tree at Bannockburn. Two new citizens recited their oath in te reo.

Pictured are (back row, from left) Robert Wiltshire (UK); Margaret (Meg) Paulin (Scotland); Lorna and Mark Atkins (UK); Katie Morgan (UK); Lok Fu (Hong Kong — SAR); Mayor Tim Cadogan; Karin Odendaal (South Africa); Nelly Gunn (Philippines) and Birgit Krippner (Austria). Front row (from left) Jonothan Hankinson (UK); Martin, daughter Zofie and Barbora Hammer, with their two New Zealand-born children; Deborah Beange (USA); Andrew Riddell (Australia) and Robert Andrews (UK).