Chance to show off restorations

Nevin Gough, of Roxburgh and Dunedin, displayed his 1918 Model T Ford during the Roxburgh Classic Car Show and Shine on Saturday. PHOTO: YVONNE O’HARA

Vintage vehicle enthusiast Nevin Gough showed off a bright red and shiny piece of family history at the Roxburgh Classic Car Show and Shine on Saturday.

The event showcased more than 100 modified, classic, custom and vintage vehicles, including Mr Gough’s 1918 Model T Ford and his 1922 Dodge.

Mr Gough, who divides his time between Dunedin and Roxburgh, left his 1914 Buick, his 1965 Studebaker Cruiser and his 1962 GT Hawk Studebaker at home.

"My father Lindsay Gough was one of the original members of the vintage car club, so I grew up around them," he said.

The Model T, which had Goughs Garage painted on the side, attracted a lot of attention.

"It was a promotional vehicle and had been left outside a lot so it was quite sad when I got it."

Both cars have been restored and re-restored. Mr Gough and some friends worked on the Model T, while Rob Ross, of Ashburton, did much of the work on the Dodge.

The Model T completed the 500km Prince Henry Tour from Gore to Te Anau then to Cascade Creek last October but has not been driven since.

"The thing that surprises people is what it doesn’t have.

"It is very simple, with no oil pump or water pump, and it doesn’t have a starter motor or alternator and it is cranked to start.

"The more people watching, the harder it is to start."

About $3100 was raised from the event and will go towards building the new Roxburgh swimming pool.

