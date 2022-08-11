Chorus to commission local artists

The call is out for local artists to beautify Chorus cabinets with murals in the Central Otago district.

Chorus is once again partnering with the Central Otago District Council (CODC) to transform five cabinets in Central Otago and artists are encouraged to get their designs in before the deadline of August 31.

Nikki Aaron

Last year’s project was so successful that Chorus, the CODC and the Central Otago District Arts Trust are now looking to extend its reach.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon said it made sense to partner with local councils, as they had the same goal when it came to street beautification.

"It is great to work with local councils when it comes to choosing cabinets and designs as they know what their community needs."

"We’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with."

The cabinets became works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they were located and helped beautify the area.

Parks officer Nikki Aaron, alongside arts trust co-ordinator Rebekah de Jong will again be co-ordinating designs and artists this year.

Ms Aaron said it was a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents not only to the Central Otago community but also the wider world.

"This is a win-win for our communities. Not only do we get fantastic art works in our streetscape, but it also provides work and promotion of our local artists."