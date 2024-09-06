Comics bound for Wanaka

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago’s finest and funniest women are heading Wanaka way on September 20 to perform a new comedy show.
Lawrence comedian Olivia Montgomery (stage name Monty), recent runner-up at Dunedin’s Raw Comedy Quest, will compere the Wanaka show and is looking forward to returning to the town where she couch-surfed 10 years ago as a "snowbunny".
More recently, Montgomery had been living in Auckland, but 18 months ago she decided to trade in the big city life for a country cottage, complete with a porch, roses and picket fence.
"I have just been really involved in the Otago comedy scene since then. I used to host and produce shows up in Auckland and moved down to Lawrence just to have a nice chill, simple life, but still be entertaining.
"My set actually is all about Lawrence. So yeah, you will hear a lot more about my big city girl in a small-town world experience at the show."
Tickets are available from www.trybooking.com/nz/events.