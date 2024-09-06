Comics bound for Wanaka

PHOTO: ODT FILES

If you want a whine with your wine, the Central Otago Whine Tour might just fill your cup.

Otago’s finest and funniest women are heading Wanaka way on September 20 to perform a new comedy show.

Lawrence comedian Olivia Montgomery (stage name Monty), recent runner-up at Dunedin’s Raw Comedy Quest, will compere the Wanaka show and is looking forward to returning to the town where she couch-surfed 10 years ago as a "snowbunny".

More recently, Montgomery had been living in Auckland, but 18 months ago she decided to trade in the big city life for a country cottage, complete with a porch, roses and picket fence.

"I have just been really involved in the Otago comedy scene since then. I used to host and produce shows up in Auckland and moved down to Lawrence just to have a nice chill, simple life, but still be entertaining.

"My set actually is all about Lawrence. So yeah, you will hear a lot more about my big city girl in a small-town world experience at the show."

