Councillors to decide who will fill mayoral spot till election

Tim Cadogan. Photo: ODT files

Central Otago will have a new mayor at the end of this month but the public will not be getting a say in who it is.

Incumbent Tim Cadogan announced two weeks ago he would vacate the role on October 26, with just under a year left of his third term, and move to Wellington to take up a role at water services authority Taumata Arowai

As his resignation came less than a year from the next local body elections there will not be a by-election. Instead at the next scheduled Central Otago District Council meeting on October 30 councillors will select one of themselves to lead the council until next year’s elections.

None of the councillors have said publicly they intend to seek the position but several said they would wait until the meeting to declare their hand.

Approaches to councillors and community board members about standing for mayor at the next election did not reveal any firm candidates.

Deputy mayor Neil Gillespie, who will fill the role between October 27 and 30, said he already had a full-time job so could not imagine taking it on.

Councillor and Vincent Community Board chairwoman Tamah Alley is chairwoman of Local Government New Zealand zone 6, the only zone chairperson who is not a mayor or deputy mayor.

Zone 6 covers all councils from Waitaki south: the Dunedin and Invercargill City Councils, the Queenstown Lakes, Southland, Waitaki, Clutha, Gore and Central Otago District Councils, the Otago Regional Council and Environment Southland.

Mrs Alley said Central Otago was in a relatively unique position right now.

"I’m sure some people will be happy to share their plans for next year (or not; it’s still a long way off) after we have made our decision about the mayor on the 30th."

Fellow Vincent ward councillor Tracy Paterson said with a year to go until the elections she was still considering her options.

Cromwell ward councillor Sarah Browne said that she would never say never but wanted to see who took the role for the next year.

Cromwell Community Board member Wally Sanford said his current role was a tax on his annual leave as it was.

A day job, a mortgage and two young children meant any mayoral ambitions were off the table for him at present.

There were plenty of capable people in Cromwell to fill the top job but it had to fit with their life stages and careers, he said.