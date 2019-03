The house on Newcastle St was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Photo: Graham Helm

Fire and Emergency crews have contained a house fire this morning in Clyde.

The house on Newcastle St was unoccupied and no-one sustained injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two Alexandra crews and a crew from Clyde responded to calls at 5.45am.

A car at the property also caught fire, a Fenz spokesperson said.

Crews were checking for hot spots at 7.30am.