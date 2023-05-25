Cromwell assault victim seriously injured

A person seriously injured in an assault in Cromwell last month is still recovering, as police seek witnesses to the incident.

Police were called Melmore Tce about 1am on Sunday, April 30 after reports of an altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital, and is still recovering from their injuries, police said today.

Police said there were several witnesses to the incident, and they wanted anyone with information to come forward.

- 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230430/4451.