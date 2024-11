Cromwell College Senior Prizegiving 2024

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Cromwell College 2024 senior prizegiving.

Cromwell College 2024 Dux Agnes Saji.

Year 11 Awards

Riley Munsey (Overall Diligence), Khurt Prades (Overall Diligence), Rylee Jenkinson (Overall Diligence), Harlem Wilson (Overall Diligence), Julia Passos (Overall Diligence), Tayven Coudret (Overall Diligence), Connor Haig (Distinction in Mathematics), Kobie Thwaites (Distinction in Physical Education), James White (Distinction in Music), Peiton Kennedy (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Food & Nutrition), Isla Lawrence (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Physical Education), Kirstyn Traynor (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Science), Delta Parker (Overall Diligence. Distinction in Design and Visual Communication), Anika Croy (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Design and Visual Communication), Amber Keele (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Food & Nutrition), Adele Croall (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English), Ashley Jansen (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Food & Nutrition), Antonia Hahn (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Mathematics), Hans Gabriel Handugan (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English), Summer Jones (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Food & Nutrition), Rich Ann Goloya (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Science), Sophie Thomson (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Design and Visual Communication and Science), Kubik Lapcik (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Design and Visual Communication and Science), Indiana Cameron (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Design and Visual Communication and Physical Education), Brooke Webb (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Commerce, English, Geography and Physical Education), James Livingstone (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Design and Visual Communication, Drama, English, and Geography) Luke Casey (1st Equal in Materials Technology), Aidan Westlake (1st in COYEP), Rowan Towers (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Drama, 1st in Drama), Jamie Dunnet (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Drama and Digital Technology, 1st Equal in Materials Technology), Jed Macuha (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Design and Visual Communication, Physical Education, and Science, 1st in Design and Visual Communication), Ollie Dicey (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Digital Technologies, Drama, English, Music and Science, 1st in Music), Meabh Naylor (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Commerce, English, Food & Nutrition, Physical Education and Science, 1st in Physical Education), Anna Kaestner (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English, Geography, Mathematics, Science, and Te Kura Level 1 German ,1st in Geography), Ryan Davis (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Digital Technologies, English, Food & Nutrition, Mathematics, and Science, 1st in Digital Technologies, 1st in Science), Hannah Kerruish (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Commerce, English, Geography, Mathematics, Science and Visual Art, 1st in Commerce, 1st in English), Michala Boslem (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English, History, Mathematics, Science and Visual Art, 1st in History, 1st in Mathematics, 1st in Visual Art), Rural Women of New Zealand Award - For top diligence in Year 11 - Hannah Kerruish.

Year 12 Award

Andrea Elepanio (Overall Diligence), Millie Towers (Overall Diligence), Bianca McElhinney (Overall Diligence), Jack Robinson (Overall Diligence), Madelyn Mitchell (Overall Diligence), Luciano Dancheff (Overall Diligence), Till Gregor (Overall Diligence), Kaye Gamino (Overall Diligence), Jordan Calder (Overall Diligence), Kate Dominguez (Overall Diligence), Theo Emeny (Overall Diligence), Amelia Dickey (Overall Diligence), Hannah Espino (Overall Diligence), Ayesha Jay Cabanes (Overall Diligence), Josh Munro (Overall Diligence), George Tofield (Overall Diligence), Margaret Tuazon (Overall Diligence), McKenzie Bride (Overall Diligence), Max Murphy (Overall Diligence), Samuel Winter (Overall Diligence), Ayala Cunningham (Overall Diligence), Lizzie Engstrom (Distinction in Visual Art), Tori Sarginson (Distinction in English), Ella Anderson (Distinction in Visual Art), James Bermejo (Distinction in Physical Education), Jeet Chadha (Distinction in Physical Education), Zan Hinds (Distinction in Health Studies), Charlotte Affleck (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry), Lani Jones (Overall Diligence, Distinction in NetNZ Level 2 Psychology), Bella Thomlinson (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology), Louis Maugham (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Music), Stephanie Nainez (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry), Charlotte Holzner, (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Music), Elliet Young (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Visual Art), Laura Bates (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry and Music), Sully Sonntag (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Music and Outdoor Education), Lachie Morton (Distinction in Chemistry, Economics and Geography), Noah Baxter (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry, Mathematics and Net NZ Level 2 Psychology), Hadley Farquharson (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry, English and Outdoor Education), Keir Dolphin (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English, Mathematics, Music and Physics), Lily Blackler (1st in Design and Visual Communication), Nathan Peake (Distinction in Tourism, 1st in Tourism), Madeline Lawrence (Distinction in Visual Art, 1st Equal in Visual Art), Grace Tiko (Distinction in Chemistry, History and Music, 1st in Music), Charlise Ruddell (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Health Studies and Visual Art, 1st in Health Studies), Chase Coudret (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Mathematics and Physics, 1st in Technology), Andrie Calvo (Overall Diligence, (Distinction in Food & Nutrition and Physical Education, 1st in Physical Education), Nevaeh Reddy (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Food & Nutrition and Physical Education, 1st in Food & Nutrition), Safi Foale (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry, Mathematics and Visual Art, 1st Equal in Visual Art), Evan Wiltshire (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English, Outdoor Education and Physics, 1st in Outdoor Education), Baxter Dimond (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Economics, English, Mathematics and Physics, 1st in Economics), Tayla Frith (Overall Diligence, Distinction in English, History, Mathematics, and Visual Art, 1st in History) Alyssa Wilson (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geography and Mathematics, 1st in Geography) Tom Livingstone (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Digital Technologies, Drama, Mathematics, and NetNZ Level 2 Psychology, 1st in Digital Technologies, 1st in Drama) Becky Thomson (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Chemistry, English, Mathematics, Outdoor Education, Physics and Biology, 1st in Mathematics, 1st in Physics) Evie McCrostie (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics, and Physics, 1st in Biology, 1st in Chemistry), Thea Fleming (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, English, Mathematics and Visual Art, 1st in Business Studies, 1st in English), Cromwell College Cup - For top diligence in Year 12 - Evie McCrostie

Year 13 Awards

Graduates: Hamish Earl, Max van Dyk, Andrea Bea, Bea Rueda, Khanya Zamela, Louis Bickerstaff, Noah Connell, Abbey Bisset, Vana Mocevakaca, Paige Reid, Ryan Croall, Klyde Montemayor, Sam Jones, Kiaran Bailey, Kaleb McCombe-Rae, Brooke Smith, Alex King, Maddi Pask, Kieran Hancock, Franchesca Bermejo, Jessie Hay, Jessica Marabot.

These Students also Graduate along with other awards: Milasa Finau (Overall Diligence), Tara Sharma (Overall Diligence), Zanjoe Valentin (Overall Diligence), Chirlene Vorster (Distinction in Drama), Paul dela Cruz (Distinction in Drama), Ruben Robertson (Distinction in Drama), Oliver King (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Mathematics with Statistics), Caylin Geel (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Economics and English), Grace Croy (1st in Tourism), Jack Buttar (1st in Digital Technologies), Taine Borthwick (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Drama, 1st in Materials Technology) Bella Sabate (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Drama, 1st in Design and Visual Communication), Sam Jansen (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Business Studies, 1st in Business Studies), Hannah Dicey (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology and Physics, 1st in Physics), Grace White (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics with Statistics and Visual Art, 1st in Visual Art) Cam Anderson (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Drama and Music, 1st in Drama, 1st in Music) Bridie Nicol (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics with Calculus and Physics, 1st in Chemistry, 1st in Mathematics with Calculus), Agnes Saji (Overall Diligence, Distinction in Biology, Chemistry, English, Mathematics with Statistics and Physics, 1st in Biology, 1st in English, 1st in Mathematics with Statistics), Wing Family Cup - For diligence in Year 13 - Bridie Nichol.

Awards

Maddi Pask - The Principal’s Award, Cromwell College Senior Sports Award and the Leyser Lead and Inspire Trophy

Oliver King - The Principal’s Award & Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award

Nevaeh Reddy - Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award

Ben Fox - Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award

Molly Mexted - Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award

Evie McCrostie - Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award

Sam Jansen - Endeavour in Social Sciences & Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award

Agnes Saji - Cromwell College Endeavour in Mathematics Cup

Hannah Dicey - Cromwell College Science Award

Reuben Robertson - Endeavour in The Arts

Chase Coudret - Endeavour in Technologies

Ayala Cunningham - Endeavour in Distance Education Award

Josh Munro - Richard Cowie Memorial Trophy

Andrie Calvo - Cromwell College Award

Bridie Nicol - Endeavour in English, Cromwell College Excellence in Mathematics Cup, RSA Trophy, Cromwell Rotary Club Award & Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award

Caylin Geel - Historical Society Award

Agnes Saji - Senior Sciences Cup & Cromwell College English Award

Grace White - Cromwell College Award

Noah Baxter - Distance Education Award

Tom Livingstone - Rural Women Award

Cam Anderson - Andrew Wallace Shield

Milasa Finau - Rachel Clark Award

Kieran Hancock - Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award

Kaleb McCombe Rae - Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award

Taine Borthwick - Hutton Family Award

Hannah Kerruish - Cromwell College Award - top academic student in Year 11

Becky Thomson - Cromwell College Award - top academic student in Year 12

Grace White - Proxime Accessit

Agnes Saji - Cromwell College Dux