Cromwell equals temperature record

The south continued to melt in the heat today as Cromwell hit 36.6degC, equalling the town's January record.

Niwa tweeted just after 5pm that in recording 36.6degC Cromwell had the hottest temperature in New Zealand today and tied with its previous hottest January day.

However, it warned that "warmer conditions yet" were expected tomorrow.

MetService forecaster Brian Mercer said Central Otago was again among the hottest places to be in New Zealand today, with the 33.8degC recorded in Alexandra only exceeded by the 34degC recorded at Lake Pukaki.

It was also hot elsewhere in Otago, with Wanaka reaching 33.4degC, Ranfurly 33.3degC, Queenstown 32degC and Dunedin 27degC.

MetService is predicting Alexandra will reach 36degC tomorrow, Wanaka 33degC, Dunedin and Queenstown 31degC and Oamaru 29degC.

The weather is expected to take a turn for the worse later in the week with an ex-cyclone expected to make landfall in the West Coast on Thursday.