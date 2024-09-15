Cromwell supermarket expansion under way

An artist’s impression of how the reserve development next to New World Cromwell will look when the work is completed. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Work has begun on developing former reserve land on Waenga Dr in Cromwell, which is now owned by Foodstuffs.

In 2021, Foodstuffs, which owns New World Cromwell on Murray Tce, bought part of the nearby Waenga Dr greenway reserve from the Central Otago District Council to expand the supermarket site.

The council got feedback from the community on the Foodstuffs proposal to buy the reserve land and agreed to the sale. That section of land has been subdivided from the remaining reserve in the greenway.

Part of the agreement to sell the land was that Foodstuffs would develop the remaining reserve area and mitigate issues to neighbours.

Phase one of the work began on Monday and would continue for the rest of the month.

It would involve removing the residents’ fencing and some small trees to install new acoustic fencing.

Part of Waenga Dr would be temporarily closed from late-September to mid-December to allow services to be relocated, landscaping to be carried out within the reserve, installation of a pedestrian crossing and the New World car park expansion.