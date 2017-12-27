Ex-broadcaster enjoying life in 'state of mind'

He was one of New Zealand's leading broadcasters, heard over the airwaves by generations of Kiwis.

Jim Sullivan worked at Radio New Zealand for more than 40 years, but now he has a new life in rural Central Otago.

He's a local in Patearoa.

Two years ago, Mr Sullivan (71) moved away from the city lights and microphone to Patearoa, which has a population of about 40.

Originally from Timaru, Otago became Mr Sullivan's adopted home as a student.

He stumbled on Patearoa by chance. In 2003, Mr Sullivan's wife was helping a friend move from Dunedin to Patearoa. Mr and Mrs Sullivan liked it so much they decided to buy a section. They bought a relocatable house from St Clair and moved it to Patearoa. They kept it as a holiday home for many years.

When Mr Sullivan retired from Radio New Zealand in 2015, the couple moved to Patearoa permanently.

He says life there is simple.

''It's not fashionable ... there's nothing picturesque, it's not picture postcard stuff. It's pretty practical and down-to-earth.''

Mr Sullivan does not refer to Patearoa as a village, or town for that matter. For him, it's a ''state of mind''.

''It's a place where if you come every weekend or every month, the place does grow on you, although you don't think it's going to happen.''

Mr Sullivan calls in to the Patearoa Hotel more often than not for a beer, a bite to eat and a chat with fellow locals or any visitors that are passing through.

''We're almost in permanent holiday mode here,'' Mr Sullivan says.

''It's a different, laidback, relaxed lifestyle.''

