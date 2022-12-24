Fenz to investigate severe house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fenz spokesman said crews were called to Ida Valley Back Rd about 1.15am on Thursday.
Crews from Alexandra, Omakau and a tanker from Dunstan station responded, he said.
On arrival, they found a well-involved house fire and all residents out of the building.
Due to the rural location of the fire, a water relay was set up.
The fire was tackled by two crews.
They used breathing apparatus and hose reels.
A stop message was logged at 6am, and a fire investigator had been called to the scene, the spokesman said.
A social media post by the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade said there was a smoke alarm in the hallway and the incident served as a reminder to check the batteries on the devices when daylight saving changes.