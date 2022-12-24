Fenz to investigate severe house fire

A well-involved house fire near Omakau in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade

A fire which caused severe damage to a house near Poolburn will be investigated, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says.

A Fenz spokesman said crews were called to Ida Valley Back Rd about 1.15am on Thursday.

Crews from Alexandra, Omakau and a tanker from Dunstan station responded, he said.

On arrival, they found a well-involved house fire and all residents out of the building.

Due to the rural location of the fire, a water relay was set up.

Photo: Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade

A third appliance with breathing apparatus capabilities was called for.

The fire was tackled by two crews.

They used breathing apparatus and hose reels.

A stop message was logged at 6am, and a fire investigator had been called to the scene, the spokesman said.

A social media post by the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade said there was a smoke alarm in the hallway and the incident served as a reminder to check the batteries on the devices when daylight saving changes.

