Fenz to investigate severe house fire

    By Oscar Francis
    A well-involved house fire near Omakau in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade
    A fire which caused severe damage to a house near Poolburn will be investigated, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says.

    A Fenz spokesman said crews were called to Ida Valley Back Rd about 1.15am on Thursday.

    Crews from Alexandra, Omakau and a tanker from Dunstan station responded, he said.

    On arrival, they found a well-involved house fire and all residents out of the building.

    Due to the rural location of the fire, a water relay was set up.

    A third appliance with breathing apparatus capabilities was called for.

    The fire was tackled by two crews.

    They used breathing apparatus and hose reels.

    A stop message was logged at 6am, and a fire investigator had been called to the scene, the spokesman said.

    A social media post by the Omakau Volunteer Fire Brigade said there was a smoke alarm in the hallway and the incident served as a reminder to check the batteries on the devices when daylight saving changes.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

