Fire at Cromwell ambulance station no longer 'suspicious'

Police no longer believe a fire which damaged two ambulances at the St John station in Cromwell yesterday afternoon was deliberately lit.

Police said in a statement today the fire had been "deemed to be non-suspicious".

St John Central Otago area operations manager David Baillie earlier said two off-duty ambulances were "heavily damaged" by the fire.

"The main Cromwell ambulance was not present at the ambulance station and is still fully operational and available to serve the region."

The station itself had not sustained any damage, and no staff or patients were at the station at the time of the fire, so no injuries had been reported, he said.

Police earlier believed the fire was suspicious and a fire investigator was sent to the scene.