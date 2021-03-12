Great Easter Bunny Hunt returns after three-year hiatus

Alexandra's rabbit population is about to take a hit.

Dave Ramsay

The area’s ongoing rabbit problem will be the focus of the Alexandra Lions Club’s Great Easter Bunny Hunt, taking place over Easter.

Organisers are pleased they can finally host the event again following a three-year hiatus.

In 2018 it was cancelled because the group wanted to help the Otago Regional Council with its K5 rabbit virus release programme.

It was also cancelled in 2019 due to an extreme fire risk in the region, and last year because of Covid-19.

Convener Dave Ramsay said the Bunny Hunt would now be held over two nights instead of 24 hours, from 8am Friday April 2 to noon on Easter Sunday.

In addition, the launch and property allocation draw as well as the final count and shooters’ lunch would be held at the Dunstan Equestrian Centre on the old racecourse.

"We have had great assistance from the equestrian club and they have made everything nice and tidy for us."

The last hunt was held in 2017, when a team from Rangiora shot 875 of the 7601 rabbits killed.

This year Mr Ramsay estimates about 10,000 rabbits will be killed.

Property owners have made 18 farms available for teams to shoot on and 22 teams of 12 shooters from throughout the South Island and North Island have registered to take part.

Mr Ramsay would like to hear from more farmers who wanted to offer their land for the shoot.

Some of the farmers he had talked to said rabbit numbers were upagain.