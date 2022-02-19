Saturday, 19 February 2022

Hit-and-run case: search for vehicle, answers continues

    By Jared Morgan
    Police are asking the public to help them find the driver of a ute who allegedly drove away from a crash in Cromwell which left a cyclist injured. Photo: NZ Police
    Police inquiries into a hit-and-run in Cromwell last month continue, the driver responsible and their vehicle no closer to being apprehended.

    A police spokeswoman this week said there were no updates to provide on the incident, which left 63-year-old cyclist Colin Reece injured on January 23, and inquiries were ongoing.

    A blue Ford Ranger had been sought in relation to the case, only to be ruled out on February 2 when its owner came forward to police.

    That led officers to conclude that vehicle was not involved in the incident, and they again issued a plea for information.

    "We would however like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle described as being a metallic blue double-cab, possibly a Toyota Hilux."

    The vehicle was thought to have alloy bull bars on the front and black aftermarket wheels, police said in a statement.

    "It is believed the vehicle also had some sort of radio antenna or stick on the back of the deck."

     

     

     

     

