Horse float catches fire near Alexandra

Fire crews dealt with a horse float fire yesterday afternoon near Alexandra.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the float was well ablaze when firefighters arrived at a property on Govan Rd, just after 5.30pm.

One pump from Alexandra Fire Station and a water tanker from Dunstan Rural Fire Station were used.

Crews remained at the scene for an hour.

No people or animals were injured and the spokesperson said it was thought the fire occurred during welding.

