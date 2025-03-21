Horse stuck in mud freed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Alexandra firefighters got down in the dirt yesterday to free a horse.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from the Alexandra station was called to a property in the area at 6.40pm after reports of a horse stuck in mud.
When they arrived, there was a vet on the scene and firefighters assisted in providing ‘‘some manpower’’.
Eventually, someone brought in a digger and they were able to free the horse.
"The horse is now back in the care of its owners,’’ the spokesman said.
- APL