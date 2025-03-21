Friday, 21 March 2025

Horse stuck in mud freed

    Alexandra firefighters got down in the dirt yesterday to free a horse.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from the Alexandra station was called to a property in the area at 6.40pm after reports of a horse stuck in mud.

    When they arrived, there was a vet on the scene and firefighters assisted in providing ‘‘some manpower’’.

    Eventually, someone brought in a digger and they were able to free the horse.

    "The horse is now back in the care of its owners,’’ the spokesman said.

    - APL