Horse stuck in mud freed

Alexandra firefighters got down in the dirt yesterday to free a horse.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from the Alexandra station was called to a property in the area at 6.40pm after reports of a horse stuck in mud.

When they arrived, there was a vet on the scene and firefighters assisted in providing ‘‘some manpower’’.

Eventually, someone brought in a digger and they were able to free the horse.

"The horse is now back in the care of its owners,’’ the spokesman said.

- APL