Investigation continuing

A police investigation into a quad bike accident which killed two people in the Kakanui Mountains is continuing.

Police have now left the scene of the accident, in remote high country, east of Ranfurly, but formal identification of the bodies and contact of next of kin was still taking place.

The crash was reported about 4.30pm on Saturday and it was understood eight people were in the area riding quad bikes as part of a tour group. Police remain tight-lipped about whether those who died were New Zealanders or foreign nationals, or whether any arrests have been made.

"Police are no longer present at the scene and the matter is under investigation. We're not able to say any more at this stage,'' a spokeswoman said yesterday.