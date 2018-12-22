Investigations start after pole falls by school

A new power pole stands outside Clyde Primary School after the old one fell down last Sunday. School and community leaders say they are thankful the pole fell during the night when no children were around and that no-one was harmed. Photo: Pam Jones

An investigation is under way into how a power pole fell down outside Clyde Primary School after being assessed months earlier as only needing to be replaced within 24 months.

Aurora Energy was also ''taking immediate actions given the seriousness of the incident and the approaching holiday period'' and had begun an immediate field inspection of 80 power poles near campgrounds, an Aurora statement said.

The pole, on the corner of Blyth and Whitby streets - beside the Clyde school and opposite the Clyde Holiday Park - fell down at about 9.45pm on December 16, across the road and away from the school. The downed wires were live on the ground and presented a safety risk to the public, but there were no injuries to people or damage to property, Aurora said.

A faults responder was on site within 15 minutes and secured the site, and the pole was supported overnight by a crane and replaced the following day. The adjacent pole has been reinforced and nearby poles reinspected.

The Aurora statement said ''we take any incident involving pole failure extremely seriously'' and a safety investigation was being done about what led to the pole failure and ''any improvements required to prevent a recurrence in similar situations''.

The pole condition and its inspection history would form ''an important part'' of the investigation.

The pole that fell was tested in April this year and ''found to be nearing its end of life'', meaning replacement was required within 24 months. The pole was rechecked in November and earmarked for replacement as part of the larger work programme. The pole had not been reinforced, or ''nailed''.

''Neither test had indicated that immediate stabilisation or replacement was required and this is something the investigation will look at in detail, including whether there were any circumstances specific to this pole that were a factor.''

The preliminary assessment was that below-ground rot had caused the pole to fall. The rot was suspected to be a type of ''carroty rot'' that could be difficult to detect, the statement said.

Aurora Energy was prioritising replacement and strengthening of poles according to ''public safety'', replacing poles near schools and high population areas first.

In the last two years, annual field inspections of poles near campgrounds had been done, and they would be checked again this week.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said it was ''troubling'' another pole had fallen, especially beside a school.

''Thank goodness it fell at the time of night that it did. If it had been 9am on a week day, goodness only knows what might have happened.''

Mr Cadogan said it was important to know if the pole failure was ''an aberration'' and said he looked forward to Aurora's report and response.

Clyde Primary School deputy principal Barb Lambeth said the school was ''very thankful'' the pole fell when there were no children around and that no-one was hurt.

The school was also ''very grateful'' for Aurora's swift response.