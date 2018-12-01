Joining forces to protect the past for the future

Central Otago Heritage Trust chairman David Ritchie (left), co-ordinator Alice Spiers and past-chairman Graye Shattky are flanked by the historic Lodge Dunstan building in Clyde as they consider the best way to protect Central Otago’s history for the future. The trust and its co-ordinator are providing an essential overview, communication and co-ordination of heritage aspects in the district, trust leaders say. Photo: Pam Jones

It couldn’t be any clearer.

The vision statement for the new Central Otago Heritage Strategy goes to the very heart of the matter as it describes the importance of the district’s heritage: "Central Otago’s heritage is a living habitat that is to be respected, valued, protected, preserved, celebrated, promoted and community-owned for present and future generations."

Now a group of passionate individuals and organisations is beginning a new era, with a collaborative approach to protecting the past for the future.

The Central Otago Heritage Trust (COHT) acts as an umbrella group for more than a dozen groups, including Historic Places Central Otago, Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust, Promote Dunstan and Central Otago Environment Society. Museums, individuals and the Central Otago District Council (CODC) are also members.

The trust co-ordinated the development of the 2018 Central Otago Heritage Strategy, and has in turn developed the Central Otago Heritage Plan: an "action plan" by which individual tasks can be undertaken by the heritage community and the status of projects reviewed and measured.

Oliver’s owner David Ritchie has recently been elected the trust’s new chairman, after long service provided by former chairman Graye Shattky.

The pair say they are excited by the possibilities presented from an overview group that can finally start doing valuable work, after a long lead-in time getting the trust set up and a part-time co-ordinator appointed.

Alice Spiers, of Wanaka, is the newly appointed permanent part-time co-ordinator.

CODC funding for the role was vital, Mr Shattky said. It was the "umbrella" nature of the group and its co-ordination aspect that had the "real value" and would provide a single point of contact for Central Otago heritage groups, statutory authorities and the wider community. Significantly, it would also allow heritage groups to know what other heritage groups were working on, he said.

Ms Spiers will also advise groups about how to make funding applications for projects, and research and draft heritage submissions on behalf of COHT.

She said she was excited about the role, especially about helping prioritise and action goals in the heritage plan.

"It’s great to now have that list and say ‘let’s get cracking’. And it’s great that the plan is a live document, and the tasks will keep changing. That’s part of the fun."

Items on the "wishlist" plan include to review relevant sections of the CODC’s register of heritage buildings and sites, and identify and apply for new items to be listed; prepare a strategy for the storage of Central Otago’s heritage books and genealogical records; implement an annual heritage training day; and set up a Central Otago heritage newsletter, website and calendar of heritage events and projects.

Mr Ritchie said it was hoped funding for the co-ordinator role would continue; the current CODC funding is for a three-year term.

"Heritage is recognised by the CODC as a priority in the district. We want that to continue to be acknowledged and celebrated."

He pointed to part of the trust’s submission to the CODC asking for assistance to employ a part-time heritage co-ordinator.... It was clear "strong heritage management and organisational structure is required in order to foster a more integrated and cohesive approach across all stakeholders in regards to the identification, preservation and celebration of Central Otago’s heritage".

The co-ordinator role was "essential" for the "ongoing success and achievement" of the Central Otago Heritage Plan and Strategy, and would ensure better heritage outcomes for Central Otago, the submission said.